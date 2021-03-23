Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Automotive Summit

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced today that Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will participate in the Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Automotive Summit.

Mr. Fisker’s "Fireside Chat,” during which he will provide updates on the Fisker Ocean and Project PEAR vehicle programs, will take place on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET and will be webcasted. To register for and access the event, please click here. The webcast may also be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of Fisker’s investor relations website by clicking here.

About Fisker Inc.

