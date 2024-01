Fisker Is Solving Its Biggest Problem. Is the Stock Finally a Buy?

Electric vehicle startup Fisker (NYSE: FSR) had its fair share of challenges to overcome during 2023, and that might be putting it lightly. It slashed production estimates a number of times, had a disappointing third-quarter earnings report, and its chief accounting officer resigned.That said, investors can rejoice that the company has made plans that could solve its biggest headache: deliveries."We have not been able to follow through with deliveries fast enough," CEO Henrik Fisker said during the company's recent third-quarter earnings call. "People have paid and are waiting for their cars, and some of them are getting really annoyed." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel