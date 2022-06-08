Fisker Ocean SUV Exceeds 50,000 Reservations; To Unveil Second Vehicle PEAR In 2023

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric vehicle company Fisker Inc. (FSR), on Wednesday revealed that it has received over 50,000 reservations for its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV. The company also revealed that it will unveil its second vehicle, the Fisker PEAR, next year.

The company will start the production of Fisker Ocean at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria on November 17, 2022. The base Sport trim is priced at $37,499 before incentives, while the Extreme trim level is priced at $68,999 and delivers an estimated range of over 350 miles.

The Fisker PEAR will be fully revealed in the second half of 2023 and enter production at a plant owned by Fisker partner Foxconn in 2024. With development well underway, prototype testing is expected to begin at the end of 2022.

"The impressive number of reservations for the Fisker Ocean proves there's huge interest in our brand and in electric vehicles," CEO Henrik Fisker said. "The over 3,200 reservations already for the Fisker PEAR indicate this revolutionary mobility device, designed for city dwellers, demonstrates customers are ready for Fisker to deliver the 21st century's most innovative vehicle. The Fisker PEAR's cool new features and technologies - and affordable pricing below $29,900 - are designed specifically for the customer of the future."

Meanwhile, according to Fisker, PEAR is a sporty crossover and will be smaller than Ocean SUV. The Fisker PEAR will have the first-ever Fisker Houdini trunk, an alternative to traditional rear cargo hatches. PEAR will be available in rear-wheel-drive (single motor) and all-wheel-drive (dual motor) configurations featuring four levels of option packages.

The Fisker PEAR offers two battery packs, with the larger Hyper Range pack targeted at over 310 miles and like the Fisker Ocean, will feature the Fisker SolarSky panoramic roof, adding emissions-free range to the battery.