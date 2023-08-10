Fisker Publishes Its 2022 ESG ‘DRIVEN BY IMPACT’ Report, Reflecting Its Values-Driven Culture Across People, Processes, and Products

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable vehicles, published its 2022 ESG ‘DRIVEN BY IMPACT’ Report – detailing its industry-leading efforts to operate with ethics, sustainability, and diversity in every aspect of the company.

"With our 2022 ESG ‘DRIVEN BY IMPACT’ report, we’re once again emphasizing that we founded the company with environmental, social, and governance values ingrained deep within our culture – and we’ve taken thoughtful steps on all levels to elevate our delivery every year,” said Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Henrik Fisker. "In an industry riddled with old practices, we’ve made sustainability, a more ethical supply chain, diversity, and more factors clear and tangible priorities across the business. Our board of directors is diverse in ethnicity and gender, and this extends across our rapidly expanding global workforce and operations – with my design team also led by a majority of women of various nationalities. In every respect, we’re proud that we have ‘walked the walk’ at Fisker when it comes to ESG, and we will continue to lead by example.”

Following Fisker’s publication of the life cycle assessment (LCA) in June 2023, detailing the Fisker Ocean has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV, the ESG ‘DRIVEN BY IMPACT’ report expands on the latest developments of the company, its diverse leadership and workforce, concerted efforts to drive sustainability across company operations, innovations, certifications, awards, and more. Fisker considers customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which the company operates for all decisions. Fisker seeks to improve the planet and the lives of people through the most sustainable practices. Initiatives are driven by the board of directors and an ESG Advisory Council comprised of Head of ESG, Patrick Newsom, non-company ESG leaders, and the company’s CEO.

The 2022 ESG ‘DRIVEN BY IMPACT’ report can be read here. Media and industry analysts may schedule a briefing with company leadership by contacting Fisker@goDRIVEN360.com. Stakeholders with input on ESG strategy, activity, and reporting may contact the Head of ESG at pnewsom@fiskerinc.com.

