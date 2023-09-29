Fisker Raises Additional Growth Capital From Existing Investor; Funding Is $150 Million, With an Additional $550 Million Available

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today its intention to offer $170,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 0% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2025 (the "Notes”) to an existing institutional investor (the "Investor”), with such Notes having an original issue discount of approximately 12%, resulting in gross proceeds of $150,000,000 to Fisker.

The Notes are being sold pursuant to a previously announced Securities Purchase Agreement, dated July 10, 2023 (the "Original Purchase Agreement”), by and between the Company and the Investor, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated September 29, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement Amendment” and, together with the Original Purchase Agreement, the "Securities Purchase Agreement”).

As a result of the Purchase Agreement Amendment, Fisker may now offer up to an additional $623,333,334 in aggregate principal amount of 0% senior unsecured convertible notes under the Securities Purchase Agreement, with such notes having an original issue discount of approximately 12%, resulting in additional gross proceeds of up to $550,000,000 to Fisker.

The new investment round follows a previously announced convertible notes offering of $340,000,000 in aggregate principal amount in July 2023 by Fisker to the Investor.

This capital will enable Fisker to accelerate deliveries, expand growth, and expedite the company’s vehicle programs.

TD Cowen served as financial advisor to Fisker and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as legal counsel to Fisker.

Fisker commenced deliveries of its first vehicle, the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV in both the US and Europe earlier this year, after a successful production launch in November of 2022. In August, the company presented its vision for future products, including the Fisker PEAR crossover, the Fisker Alaska pickup truck, the Fisker Ronin super GT convertible, and Fisker Force-E offroad package for the Ocean SUV.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928283151/en/