|
16.03.2024 12:30:00
Fisker Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Even though Tesla share prices have been cut in half since peaking in late 2021, they're still up 1,000% over the past decade. That's pretty incredible and the type of performance that every investor likely would be happy with from stocks they own.It's also why so many investors are pouring over the electric-vehicle (EV) space trying to find the next tiny upstart that's destined to become an industry giant. EV-maker Fisker (NYSE: FSR) might be worth adding to such a list. Some may already have taken the plunge and bought the stock and are deciding if they should buy more or hold what they have. Others are becoming hesitant and considering a sale. Here are the arguments for investors who are considering selling, holding and/or buying this stock.One reason you might want to sell Fisker stock is to capture the capital losses you've suffered to help offset gains elsewhere in your portfolio. This is often called tax-loss harvesting, and the nearly 99% decline the stock has seen since its peak in 2021 makes it an excellent candidate for this portfolio-level decision. Fisker stock has lost almost all of its value in a relatively short period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fiskermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fiskermehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fisker
|0,16
|15,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.