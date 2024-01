Fisker Stock Popped on Friday. Looked at 1 Way, This Stock Has a P/E of Less Than 1.

Three straight days of share price declines came to an end for Fisker (NYSE: FSR) on Friday. Investors cheered news that the electric car start-up will attend next week's National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas -- and livestream an interview announcing its plans to set up a car dealer network -- setting up Fisker stock for an 4.5% run higher (through 2 p.m. ET).With Fisker stock selling for less than $0.80 a share -- down from a pandemic-era high of more than $28 per share -- investors may be wondering...I'll answer this right up front: No. I do not believe Fisker stock is a buy. With less than $1.2 billion in cash on the books, and a cash burn rate of more than $800 million per year, simple math suggests that Fisker will run out of cash within the next two years, and probably go bust. I would therefore not buy Fisker stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel