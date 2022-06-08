Fisker Surpasses 50,000 Reservations for Fisker Ocean SUV and Reveals Additional Details About Its Second Vehicle, the Fisker PEAR

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") — passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions — announced today that reservations for its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV surpassed 50,000. The company also revealed significant additional details about its second vehicle, the Fisker PEAR ("Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”).

The Fisker Ocean will start production at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria on Nov. 17, 2022, with the base Sport trim priced at $37,499 before incentives*. The Extreme trim level is priced at $68,999 and delivers an estimated range of over 350 miles**.

The Fisker PEAR will be fully revealed in the second half of 2023 and enter production at a plant owned by Fisker partner Foxconn in 2024. With development well underway, prototype testing is expected to begin at the end of 2022.

"The impressive number of reservations for the Fisker Ocean proves there’s huge interest in our brand and in electric vehicles,” CEO Henrik Fisker said. "The over 3,200 reservations already for the Fisker PEAR indicate this revolutionary mobility device, designed for city dwellers, demonstrates customers are ready for Fisker to deliver the 21st century’s most innovative vehicle. The Fisker PEAR’s cool new features and technologies – and affordable pricing below $29,900 – are designed specifically for the customer of the future.”

The Fisker PEAR is a sporty crossover, smaller than the Fisker Ocean SUV. The Fisker PEAR will have the first-ever Fisker Houdini trunk, an alternative to traditional rear cargo hatches. Intended for a metropolitan lifestyle, Fisker PEAR ‘s interior will offer a new level of storage for its segment. Design-wise, the beltline and side window area are extremely low, with a large, wraparound windscreen affording a commanding view when driving. The Fisker PEAR will be available in rear-wheel-drive (single motor) and all-wheel-drive (dual motor) configurations featuring four levels of option packages.

The Fisker PEAR offers two battery packs, with the larger Hyper Range pack targeted at over 310 miles and like the Fisker Ocean, will feature the Fisker SolarSky panoramic roof, adding emissions-free range to the battery.

Fisker promises to provide even more detail about the Fisker PEAR throughout 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

* Pricing shown is for the Continental US and excludes delivery, finance and government charges. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be calculated when you place your order and will further depend upon specifications and options chosen by you as you configure your actual vehicle closer to production. Various state and federal incentives and benefits which may be available to you are not included.

** Based on Fisker simulations utilizing EPA standards. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use. Official EPA ratings forthcoming.

