Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, will bring the award-winning Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to the Canadian International AutoShow February 16-25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Ontario.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240209544975/en/

FISKER TO BRING AWARD-WINNING FISKER OCEAN ALL-ELECTRIC SUV TO CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL AUTOSHOW. (Photo: Fisker Inc.)

"Canada is an important market for Fisker, and we made it a priority to launch there in 2023,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "I’m looking forward to customers checking out the Ocean at the Canadian International AutoShow and taking in its unique features. We intend to sell a lot of vehicles in Canada and are actively recruiting dealers in the country as part of our newly announced Dealer Partnership strategy.”

On January 4, 2024, Fisker announced that it would engage in a strategic shift from direct sales to customers in North America to an innovative Dealer Partnership model. The model combines the goal of offering its customers no-haggle pricing on Fisker vehicles (where permitted) and superb service while also providing dealer partners with larger market territories, so they can maintain pricing without concern for local competition. Taken together, these goals represent a win-win-win for customers, dealers, and Fisker.

AutoShow visitors can find the Fisker booth at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West, Toronto, Level 300, EC108. AutoShow hours are Feb. 16, 12 noon to 10 pm, Feb. 17-24, 10:30 am to 10 pm, and Feb. 25, 10:30 am to 6pm. Outdoor test drives of the Fisker Ocean will be available: customers can sign up at the AutoShow.

Fisker is currently delivering the all-electric Ocean SUV in the US, Canada, and Europe. Canada pricing starts at CAN$45,9991, for the Sport trim level. The Ocean Extreme trim has a US EPA range of up to 360 mi / 579 km2, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class 3. The Fisker Ocean has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV, uses over 110 lbs. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles/year of range 4.

1 Pricing shown excludes, delivery, finance, taxes, and other government charges. Maintenance is not included. Pricing depends upon specifications and options chosen by you as you configure your actual vehicle closer to production. Pricing does not include federal or provincial incentives and benefits which may be available to you.

2 EPA estimated range. Mid-size SUVs. Measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

3 Mid-size SUVs in comparable price segment.

4 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quote from our chief executive officer, any potential future automotive original equipment manufacturer (or equipment or part manufacturer) transactions and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution or dealership network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240209544975/en/