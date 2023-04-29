Fit for a king? Free holidays and coffees if your name is Charles or Camilla

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Brands jump on the coronation bandwagon to shower those who share a name with the royal couple with host of freebies and dealsWhat’s in a name? Well, if you’re called Charles or Camilla and you live in the UK, maybe a lot of tedious one-liners and questions about whether your parents were royalists.But with the official ascension of your namesakes to the role of king and queen comes some long overdue benefits, which may make up for the arched eyebrows when you present your ID. The boon is thanks to the opportunistic cynicism of marketing bigwigs who are trying everything in their power to cash in on next weekend’s festivities by doling out a string of freebies and deals to anyone who shares a name with the royal couple. Continue reading...