FIT GROUP AG: Further Expansion of the Share's Tradability



EQS-Media / 02.07.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST



Schüttorf, July 2, 2026 – FIT GROUP AG announces that the tradability of its shares for investors in Germany has been further enhanced.

According to the latest information available, FIT GROUP AG's shares can now also be traded via Lang & Schwarz, further expanding investor access through another well-established trading venue.

In addition, FIT GROUP AG shares are already tradable in Germany through numerous retail banks. Trading availability has been confirmed in particular through the brokers Flatex, Smartbroker, and Interactive Brokers.

FIT GROUP AG continues to work behind the scenes to further improve the tradability of its shares and to enhance both the technical and organizational accessibility for existing shareholders and prospective investors. The Company's objective is to make its shares available through additional brokers and trading channels in the future.

FIT GROUP AG is a stock corporation headquartered in Schüttorf, Germany, specializing in the distribution of dietary supplements. The Company's core business focuses on building and expanding distribution structures within the nutritional supplements market. It operates in a dynamic industry where product quality, brand positioning, and efficient distribution play a decisive role.

With its focus on dietary supplements, FIT GROUP AG aims to successfully position its products within the growing health, fitness, and lifestyle market while steadily expanding its market presence.

About FIT GROUP AG

FIT GROUP AG is a stock corporation based in Schüttorf, Germany. The Company specializes in the distribution of dietary supplements and is focused on expanding its sales and distribution activities within the nutritional supplements sector.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities, nor does it constitute investment advice or a recommendation to invest.