FITAID Renews Partnership with Leading Endurance Brand Spartan in US and Canada for Multi-Year Term

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FITAID, the recovery beverage of LIFEAID Beverage Co. has renewed its partnership with Spartan®, the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand, maintaining its designation as the "official Recovery Beverage" of Spartan North America, as part of a multi-year deal.

"Spartan athletes have long-come to know and love cracking open a FITAID when they reach the finish line as the first step to their recovery," said Spartan's Vice President of Global Partnerships, Ian Lawson. "Our community relies on FITAID more than ever to fuel a clean recovery from training day to race day. We're excited and honored to continue our FITAID partnership for years to come – they have been with us from the beginning and are truly part of the Spartan family."

As part of the multi-year partnership, FITAID will be served to all racers after they cross the finish line at scheduled 2021 Spartan events in the US and Canada to aid in recovery, in addition to on-site branding. The official recovery beverage will also receive integration on Spartan.com, Spartan's social media and the Spartan Up! Podcast.

"Spartan is an ethos and movement. It has always been more than what happens on a single race day. It's a mindset of perseverance, individual commitment and collective community building with other passionate athletes," says Aaron Hinde, co-founder and president of LIFEAID Beverage Co. Orion Melehan, fellow co-founder and CEO adds, "These parallels in our two organizations and the community we both serve stand as the foundation of our continued partnership."

As a partner since 2015, FITAID has become an essential part of the nutrition-conscious Spartan Community. With millions living and breathing the Spartan Lifestyle, the recovery beverage is paramount in the daily, active lives of millions.

ABOUT LIFEAID BEVERAGE CO.



With a focus on great-tasting, wellness-enhancing and solutions-driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health- and performance-conscious consumers. LIFEAID offers a range of "vitamins you'll actually enjoy drinking" including: FITAID, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITIYAID, LIFEAID, GOLFERAID and the newly launched Keto-friendly FITAID ZERO and FITAID RX ZERO. The FITAID line is currently the #1 Post-Workout Recovery Drink in America as well as the Official Sponsor of the U.S. Spartan Race Series. Visit Lifeaidbevco.com for more information.

ABOUT SPARTAN

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital Content and Community Platform. With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jonathan Fine, 781.248.3963, jonathanf@spartan.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitaid-renews-partnership-with-leading-endurance-brand-spartan-in-us-and-canada-for-multi-year-term-301223358.html

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.