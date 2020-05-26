|
26.05.2020 20:14:00
Fitch Assigns a BBB- Rating and Stable Outlook on Citycon
HELSINKI, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Investor News 26 May 2020 at 21:00 hrs
Citycon and Fitch Ratings have signed a new credit rating agreement. Fitch assigns a credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook for Citycon.
"We are pleased to receive this investment grade credit rating with stable outlook which further validates the strength of our financial profile and our business strategy. Also going-forward, strengthening the balance sheet and maintaining the investment grade credit ratings remains a key priority for the company", says Citycon's CFO, Eero Sihvonen.
Citycon's credit ratings are assessed by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Service.
Espoo, 26 May 2020
CITYCON OYJ
Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.
Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.citycon.com
CONTACT:
Further information:
Eero Sihvonen
Executive VP and CFO
Tel. +358-50-557-9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com
Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +358-40-823-9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/fitch-assigns-a-bbb--rating-and-stable-outlook-on-citycon,c3120261
Nachrichten zu Citycon Oyj Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.20
|Ausblick: Citycon informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Citycon zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.20
|Ausblick: Citycon präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.19
|Ausblick: Citycon stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.07.19
|Ausblick: Citycon verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.04.19
|Ausblick: Citycon präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)