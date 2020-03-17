17.03.2020 03:00:00

Fitness International, LLC, operator of L.A. Fitness, City Sports Clubs, Esporta announces all gyms closed in an effort to slow virus spread

﻿IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- We are deeply concerned for the health of our members and employees during this COVID 19 crisis. We feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to reduce the spread of the virus and with that as our guide, have made the difficult decision to close all of our clubs to the public today, March 16th, until April 1st and City Sports Clubs until April 7th.

We know that closing clubs is difficult for our millions of loyal members too.  We encourage them to continue to exercise from home and look forward to being open for them soon.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitness-international-llc-operator-of-la-fitness-city-sports-clubs-esporta-announces-all-gyms-closed-in-an-effort-to-slow-virus-spread-301025261.html

SOURCE Fitness International, LLC; L.A. Fitness; City Sports Club; Esporta

Der heimische Markt befand sich am Montag erneut im Sinkflug. Der deutsche Leitindex knickte ein, reduzierte die Verluste im Verlauf aber etwas. An der Wall Street lösten sich die Indizes von ihren Tiefs, schlossen aber trotzdem deutlich schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten ebenfalls deutliche Abgaben.

