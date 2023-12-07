FITPAWS PARTNERS WITH THE LARGEST WORLD AGILITY COMPETITION TO HOST THE "FITPAWS WORLD AGILITY OPEN"

FitPaws solidifies itself as the Title Sponsor for the 12th annual World Agility Open, bringing together the highest performers from around the world to compete in the prestigious dog agility championship.

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Agility Open (WAO), one of the largest annual international dog agility competitions, is proud to announce that FitPaws has been selected to be the Title Sponsor and will present together for the first time the "FitPaws World Agility Open."

FitPaws combines the art and science of physical training and rehabilitation to design equipment that improves dogs' overall fitness. Founded in 2010, FitPaws equipment is trusted and recommended by top canine fitness and rehabilitation experts worldwide for building strength, increasing flexibility, and improving proprioception.

Beginning in 2011, WAO's focus has been on showcasing the highest level of training, human-canine partnership, and athleticism represented by teams from around the world in an environment focused on the sport of agility. Partnerships from each nation will compete for five world championship titles based on performances in agility, jumping, and speedstakes, among others.

"FitPaws is thrilled to enter into the canine sporting world with such an incredible partner," said Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper, the parent company of FitPaws. "Receiving this honor of Title Sponsor for the FitPaws World Agility Open reflects our deep commitment to canine physical conditioning and mental fitness, empowering dogs to stay strong, healthy, and reach their highest potential."

"We're extremely excited to announce the FitPaws World Agility Open" stated Greg Derrett, CEO of UK Agility International and the WAO. "FitPaws is a highly respected brand in the canine fitness industry, and their commitment to improving dog's overall fitness aligns with our goal of providing the ultimate global agility competition."

The 2024 FitPaws World Agility Open will be held at the National Hippic Centre (KHNS) in Ermelo, Netherlands, from May 15th to 19th. The event is expecting 650 competitors from approximately 43 countries. Judging this year's event will be Bonnik Berthelsen, Jan Egil Eide and Natalie Webb.

