Five Advisors Managing $1.3 Billion Join UBS in Paramus, NJ and New York City

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that five Financial Advisors managing $1.3 billion in client assets have joined in the firm’s Northern NJ and New York City Central Wealth Management Markets. The advisors are Gregory J. Amerkanian, Michael C. Gogliormella, Peter E. Murray, David W. Peeler and Andrew V. DiPaola.

"On behalf of UBS, we are incredibly excited to welcome Greg, Mike, Peter, David, Andrew and their team to the firm,” said Adam Kamm, Branch Manager of the Paramus, NJ office at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Our firm prides itself on a culture of collaboration between Financial Advisors and their clients. When we can bring together the industry’s best talent and combine that with the capabilities of UBS, we are able to create a truly differentiated experience for clients.”

Gregory and Michael will be based in the firm’s Paramus, New Jersey branch office, and Peter, David and Andrew will be based in the 299 Park Avenue, NYC branch office.

"We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive Financial Advisors in the industry,” said Elizabeth Sieghardt, Branch Manager of 299 Park Avenue at UBS Wealth Management USA. "We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors, and with our suite of high-net-worth capabilities, these talented professionals will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Gregory J. Amerkanian is a founding member of AG & Associates and has nearly three decades of experience advising high-net-worth families and individuals. He focuses on providing clients with retirement forecasting, asset allocation modeling, asset preservation and estate tax minimization strategies. He also counsels small-to-medium-sized companies, not-for-profit organizations, and charitable endowments in cash management, investments, and retirement plans. Prior to UBS, Gregory spent the last 29 years at Merrill Wealth Management. He is a designated CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Certified Investment Management Analyst®, and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®). He holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

Michael C. Gogliormella is a founding member of AG & Associates and brings more than 20 years of industry experience to UBS. He provides high-net-worth individuals and families with personalized attention and solutions that address each client’s unique priorities, following a customized, goals-based wealth management process that helps them achieve the financial lifestyle that is most meaningful to them. Prior to UBS, Gregory spent the last 19 years at Merrill Wealth Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University.

Peter E. Murray is a founding member of the MPD Park Avenue Group and brings more than 40 years of wealth management industry experience to UBS. He focuses on providing private and institutional clients with personalized solutions that address their unique goals and investment objectives. Prior to joining UBS, Peter spent the last 24 years at Merrill Wealth Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

David W. Peeler is a founding member of the MPD Park Avenue Group and is responsible for the team’s strategic direction and business development for both institutional and private clients. He oversees the team’s approach to private equity, portfolio companies, and hedge funds. Prior to UBS, David spent the last 11 years at Merrill Wealth Management. He earned the C(k)P® Certified 401(k) Professional Designation, and holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University.

Andrew V. DiPaola is a founding member of the MPD Park Avenue Group. He is responsible for the team’s investment due diligence and asset allocation models. Andrew focuses on providing successful business owners and clients with solutions that help achieve their goals with a premium placed on their financial and emotional capital. He also helps employees connect their life priorities to their finances, allowing them to pursue what matters most to them. Prior to joining UBS, Andrew spent the last 13 years at Merrill Wealth Management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and holds the Certified Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS®) designation, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business.

AG & Associates includes Senior Registered Client Service Associate Christine Matos and Client Service Associate Kristin Favaloro.

The MPD Park Avenue Group includes Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Joseph DeLasho, Senior Registered Client Service Associate Jane Ward, and Registered Client Service Associate Drew Hanff.

