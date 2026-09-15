Five Below CMOO Sells 818 Shares at $248.88

Jacob Kimball Hawkins, CMOO, sold 818 shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) at $248.88 per share on September 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($248.88); post-transaction value based on Sept. 10, 2026 market close ($241.28).

Five Below, Inc. is a prominent specialty discount retailer with a market capitalization of $13.8 billion and TTM revenue of $5.3 billion, operating approximately 16,200 employees across its United States operations. The company's competitive positioning is anchored in its curated selection of affordable branded merchandise and private-label products, combined with an efficient omnichannel distribution model that drives strong net margins of approximately 11.7% (TTM net income of $619.2 million). Five Below's strategic focus on value retail and product innovation has generated substantial shareholder returns, with the stock appreciating 65.26% over the past twelve months.

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