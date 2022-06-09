09.06.2022 16:01:48

Five Below Falls On Tepid Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) are down more than 4% in the morning trade on Thursday after the company slashed its full-year outlook. The company also provided second-quarter guidance below analysts' view.

For the full year, the company has cut its outlook of net sales to the range of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion from $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion and EPS to the range of $4.85-$5.24 from $5.19-$5.70

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.47 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

For the second quarter, Five Below expects net sales to be in the range of $675 million to $695 million and EPS to be in the range of $0.74 to $0.86. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $729.47 million and for earnings is at $1.2 per share.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $32.7 million or $0.59 per share lower than $49.6 million or $0.88 per share a year ago, on higher expenses. Analysts were expecting earnings of $0.58 per share.

Net sales for the quarter, however, increased 7% to $639.6 million from $597.8 million in the comparable quarter last year.

FIVE is at $128.93 currently. It has traded in the range of $110.83-$237.86 in the past 52 weeks.

