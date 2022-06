Five Below Has a Monster Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With revenue and net income that have increased at a compound annual rate of 25% and 33%, respectively, over the past decade, discount-store chain Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) hasn't had a problem registering massive growth. And the stock has followed suit, rising nearly 400% since June of 2012. This booming retailer, which had 1,190 stores across 40 states as of Jan. 29, has a big opportunity to bolster its e-commerce capabilities. Management emphasized this growth pillar at a recent investor day presentation, giving investors plenty to look forward to ahead.