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16.09.2026 18:47:01

Five Below's 2026 Outlook: Proven Store Expansion Strategy Targets Long-Term Growth

A shopper walks into a retail space that feels more like a treasure hunt than a discount store, scanning aisles filled with plush toys, beauty kits, and novelty snacks. She heads for the register with a basket that costs her less than $30, a recurring ritual that has turned this specialty retailer into a household name. This is Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), which operates over 2,000 stores across the United States. While the broader retail market struggles to navigate shifting consumer habits, the company generated $1.26 billion in net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, marking a 23% year-over-year increase.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Five Below an overall Superscore of 76 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

A 76 places the company in the Top ~18% of every company we score. This article pairs the reasons the score is high with the reasons it is not higher, so you can weigh both sides of the business before doing more work.

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