|
07.02.2024 08:00:00
Five key takeaways from the Focus Day: Trading European volatility markets
Early November, Eurex hosted a webcast highlighting the relatively new Daily EURO STOXX 50® index options and a discussion around VSTOXX®. The first half of the program was dedicated to EURO STOXX 50® options. Participants included Dorte Carlsen, VP Equity & Index Sales EMEA from Eurex, Lotte de Vos, CFA, Head of European Market Structure at Optiver and Carl-Johan Munch-Jensen, Head of Trading, Swissquote Bank. For an hour, they discussed why Eurex introduced Daily EURO STOXX 50® Options, how the market has quickly embraced these new expirations, and any potential ancillary impact on the EURO STOXX 50® ecosystem.1. USA success and client demand drive launch of Daily EURO STOXX 50 OptionsDuring a discussion regarding the motivation behind the launch of Daily EURO STOXX 50® Options, Dorte Carlsen acknowledged that the success of similar products in the US was a factor behind introducing Daily Options. She also stated that several market participants asked for daily expirations. The final motivation came from market makers, who broadly supported launching the Daily EURO STOXX 50® Options.Optiver's Lotte De Vos echoed Dorte's comments regarding market makers' support of the new short-dated expirations. Optiver is a market maker in the new options and she noted they were involved in several block trades. Lotte also noted that the PM settlement feature is attractive to both retail and institutional traders.2. Positive retail acceptance and ongoing liquidity improvements for Daily EURO STOXX 50 OptionsCarl-Johan Munch-Jensen offered insights into retail acceptance of daily expirations. He also mentioned that the PM settlement feature is a positive, especially for retail clients. He discussed liquidity, which is already impressive for a new product but also improving. A final thought related to any impact on other methods of gaining exposure to the EURO STOXX 50® was that the new trading is organic and additive to the overall EURO STOXX 50® ecosystem liquidity.3. Risk perception and premium of VSTOXX over VIXAfter a short break, the discussion turned to European market volatility and VSTOXX® with two participants from J.P. Morgan: Yangyang Hou, Senior Equity Derivatives Strategist and Equity Index Derivatives Trader Federico Borghese. The final participant in the second half of the focus day was Eugen Mohr from Eurex.Yangyang Hou started the VSTOXX® discussion by comparing the behavior of VSTOXX® versus VIX. There is some divergence in behavior that is a function of differences in the composition of the EURO STOXX 50® and S&P 500. Hou also noted that VSTOXX® has been at a premium to VIX based on higher risk perceptions in Europe versus the US and a breakdown in correlation within the EURO STOXX 50®.She also discussed the benefit of having long exposure to VSTOXX® in cases of an equity market crash, as VSTOXX® has rallied more in the past than VIX during periods of excessive market volatility.4. Ongoing refinements and improvements in the market structure around VSTOXX futures and options on VSTOXX futuresEugen Mohr from Eurex followed Yangyang, discussing the market structure around VSTOXX® futures and options trading. Eugen noted that Eurex is working toward some tweaks to the VSTOXX® markets based on conversations the exchange has had with various traders.5. Strategic long exposure in VSTOXX for market volatilityThe VSTOXX® portion of the program closed with Federico Borghese joining Eugen for a panel discussion around specific aspects of the VSTOXX® market. Federico shared his view of VSTOXX® trading, commenting on methods that managers use to get both short and long exposure to VSTOXX®. He also noted that VSTOXX offers equity managers the ability to get long VSTOXX® exposure for European-specific events. One of the trades that managers favor would be to sell an out-of-the-money put and buy a call spread, a trade that would benefit from a quick move up in volatility in response to lower equity prices.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:41
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Deutsche Börse auf 'Buy' - Ziel 209 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
13:34
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Deutsche Börse auf 190 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
13:14
|Deutsche Bank AG beurteilt Deutsche Börse-Aktie mit Buy (finanzen.at)
|
11:49
|UBS AG: Buy für Deutsche Börse-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
11:46
|ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse strebt weiteres Rekordjahr an - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|
10:53
|Dt Börse: Simcorp-Entwicklung im Q4 übertraf unsere Erwartungen (Dow Jones)
|
10:37
|Deutsche Börse-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung von Warburg Research für Deutsche Börse-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
10:03
|DAX 40-Wert Deutsche Börse-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Deutsche Börse-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|12:20
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:57
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:14
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.02.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:20
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:57
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:14
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.02.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:20
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:57
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.01.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|19.01.24
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:14
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.02.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.24
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|18,30
|1,10%
|Deutsche Börse AG
|186,95
|0,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street kaum bewegt erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. Die Wall Street wird am Donnerstag mit einem ruhigen Handelsstart erwartet. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.