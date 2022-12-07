07.12.2022 07:00:00

Five New Articles Presented by Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA" Highlight People and Companies That Continue to Rise to Challenges

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, "KIZUNA," features female pioneers in various fields, a cosmetics giant leading women's empowerment, and a successful Japanese industrialist in the U.S.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212010653/_prw_PI2fl_JTJHXxLM.jpg

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212010653/_prw_PI1fl_BaQYus86.jpg

About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-new-articles-presented-by-japanese-governments-official-e-magazine-kizuna-highlight-people-and-companies-that-continue-to-rise-to-challenges-301696551.html

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

