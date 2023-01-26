|
Five New Year's Resolutions to Support a Healthier 2023 for Seniors
Leading primary care provider ChenMed shares tips for a healthy start
MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of the year is a time for resolutions and examining old habits. ChenMed, a leading primary care provider improving the lives of vulnerable seniors, offers some resolutions, for the 58.6 million Medicare beneficiaries ages 65 and older, that are easy to keep throughout the year. Making these practices a habit can help patients reduce the impact of rising healthcare costs and improve their quality of life.
"ChenMed's average patient is 72 years of age and lives with five major and chronic conditions, such as hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease, heart failure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and/or arthritis," said Faisel Syed, M.D., ChenMed National Director of Primary Care. "This would be a challenge even if affordable, quality healthcare was readily available. However, there is a significant long-term impact from the healthcare deserts faced by seniors living in the underserved neighborhoods. More than 120 Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Centers are transforming care of the neediest populations in 15 states, including offering life-saving vaccinations."
In addition, ChenMed's primary care physicians (PCPs) generally have 75% fewer patients in their care than other physicians and meet with those patients on average once a month. That allows them to build trust, which encourages patients to engage in primary care and adhere to care plans.
"Our doctors focus on earning trust during every patient call or visit, and on providing highly personalized care," adds Dr. Syed. "Plus, our VIP service includes having patient advocates in every ChenMed center who can help patients navigate the D-SNP and C-SNP health insurance plans and where to find free community resources. All of this helps patients enjoy better health. And who wouldn't want to start the new year off healthier?"
Dr. Syed and the ChenMed team of doctors also recommend seniors incorporate other daily healthy habits to help strengthen the body and mind, including getting at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day; getting plenty of sleep; using breathing, meditation, and other tricks to reduce stress; maintaining a healthy body weight; and leaning into a whole-food diet rich in plant-based foods.
About ChenMed
ChenMed is a privately-owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. Headquartered in Miami, the company operates more than 120 senior medical centers in 15 states. Twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, celebrated as a Fortune "Change the World" company, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth. Its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld.
