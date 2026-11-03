Five Point a Aktie

Five Point a ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DRG8 / ISIN: US33833Q1067

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03.11.2026 02:58:45

Five Point: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 22, 2026, Five Point (NYSE:FPH) announced full-year net income guidance of approximately $20 million as management chooses to defer planned land sales. Land developers rely on patient balance sheets to avoid selling acreage into temporary market downturns. Three things management said stand out.

High mortgage rates and cautious buyers have slowed home absorption across California. Rather than discounting land prices to force quick transactions, Five Point delayed several lot sales at Valencia, its master-planned community in Los Angeles County, into 2027 to preserve its pricing power.

Five Point continues to advance planning approvals for Valencia. Securing Los Angeles County board approval for the 752-acre Homestead South project, an upcoming residential village, expands the company's builder-ready inventory without requiring immediate capital outlays.

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Five Point Holdings LLC Registered Shs -A- 3,78 1,61% Five Point Holdings LLC Registered Shs -A-

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