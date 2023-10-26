Five regions are poised to accelerate innovation-driven entrepreneurship around the globe as part of MIT REAP's Cohort 10

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (MIT REAP) announced the launch of the tenth cohort of its celebrated Global program, which includes teams of senior leaders from the following regions:

Guatemala

Java, Indonesia

Palestine

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Suriname

MIT REAP Global teams participate in a two-year program focused on accelerating innovation-driven entrepreneurship (IDE) in their regional ecosystems through undertaking an in-depth innovation and entrepreneurship capacity assessment, designing an acceleration strategy grounded on regional comparative advantages, and implementing a new program or policy to drive their ecosystem forward. Each team follows MIT REAP's Innovation Ecosystem Stakeholder Model, with members representing the five major stakeholder groups that, in collaboration, can move the dial forward on IDE ecosystems: university, government, corporate, risk capital, and entrepreneurs. MIT REAP teams collaborate with other regions within and across their Cohort, including a rich alumni community spanning ten years of the program and more than 80 participating regions.

"MIT REAP works with global regions to identify their unique history and goals and create compatible pathways for both bringing innovations to the market and building a culture of entrepreneurship," said Professor Fiona Murray, MIT REAP Faculty Co-Director, William Porter Professor of Entrepreneurship, and MIT Sloan Associate Dean for Innovation and Inclusion. "By convening committed community leaders from the five key stakeholder groups and working closely with the MIT REAP faculty, each region is able to target its capacities and opportunities for growth, design an actionable strategy that is broadly inclusive of stakeholders in the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, and launch new programs or policies that will produce measurable economic results."

This tenth cohort of MIT REAP marks a monumental milestone for the program and comes on the heels of the inaugural MIT REAP Impact Summit, a celebration of one decade of the program's influence around the world that was recently held in Cambridge.

The MIT Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program ( reap.mit.edu ), an initiative of the MIT Sloan School of Management, provides opportunities for communities around the world to engage with MIT in an evidence-based, practical approach to strengthening innovation-driven entrepreneurial (IDE) ecosystems. Since 2012, MIT REAP has helped over 80 regions worldwide strategize and execute initiatives that contribute to their economic growth, job creation, and social progress.

