Five-star Resort Casa Dorada Opens Its First Branch Of Convenience Stores

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The five-star resort in Cabo San Lucas continues its product expansion with a new line of convenience stores and deli, managed in-house by the Resort's team.

The project, named Deli-Xoxo after the successful coffee brand "Xoxo Cafetzin" (also developed in-house by the executive team) was conceived as a resource for guests who preferred to stay inside the hotel as a safety measure during the COVID season.

In a statement, Leonardo Perli, CEO of the Resort, declared that the project intends to meet the needs of their guests by offering them a variety of quality products and tasty food without having to get out of the hotel. "We are always looking for new ways to keep our guests safe and happy, especially during these times. I am sure they will be pleased with this place since everything is delicious."

The new Store / Minimarket and its Deli opened to the public in November 2020 as part of a strategy to offer a wide variety of services to the guest looking to have everything in one place.

"Deli Xoxo pleases those looking for quality products and food, while at the same time enjoying quick, friendly, and COVID-safe service," said the statement.

Leonardo Perli concluded by congratulating his team for doing an excellent job on this new project and looking forward to keep creating new experiences for Casa Dorada's guests.

Located in Medano Beach -- the best swimmable beach of Cabo in front of the Iconic Arch -- Casa Dorada is just steps away from world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and the Marina. Casa Dorada Los Cabos brings upscale service and family-friendly features to the Cabo San Lucas Oceanfront. The Resort grants visitors a more convenient, yet equally spectacular, alternative to the more remote hotel zone of the Tourist Corridor. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport. All of the 185 spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom suites and penthouses, open up to Los Cabos' most dazzling ocean view, while the luminous and contemporary interiors ensure your comfort and satisfaction.

