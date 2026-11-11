Hims & Hers Health Aktie

Hims & Hers Health ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QMYY / ISIN: US4330001060

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11.11.2026 07:05:08

Five States Join FTC Lawsuit Against Hims & Hers Over Privacy And Billing Practices

(RTTNews) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said five states have joined its lawsuit against telehealth provider Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) over alleged violations involving consumer privacy, billing and subscription cancellations.

The amended complaint adds Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin to the lawsuit, which was initially filed by the FTC, Utah and California, represented by Los Angeles County Counsel.

In July, the FTC and the initial state partners had accused Hims & Hers of misleading consumers about the privacy of their health information and sharing it with Meta, Snap and other third-party advertising platforms.

The complaint also alleges that Hims & Hers charged consumers for prescriptions soon after they submitted an intake form without clearly disclosing the charges and made it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

The amended complaint accuses Hims & Hers of violating consumer protection laws in the five newly added states, as well as the FTC Act, the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act and consumer protection laws in California and Utah.

The FTC said it filed the complaint because it had reason to believe the company had violated or was about to violate the law. The allegations will be decided by the court.

On the NYSE, Hims & Hers shares closed down 16.61% at $19.13 on Tuesday.

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Hims & Hers Health 17,57 -6,29% Hims & Hers Health

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