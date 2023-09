Five ways kleptocrats can keep hold of their UK assets

Politicians’ promises to rid Britain of ‘dirty money’ in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine haven’t come to fruitionOwners of 100,000 properties held by foreign shell companies unknown despite new UK lawsIn the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK government promised to clean up dirty money flowing through London. As part of this, new legislation passed last year was supposed to make it harder for kleptocrats to use the UK property market to launder ill-gotten gains.Introducing the measures, Boris Johnson, then the prime minister, said in March 2022 “what we are bringing forward now is the exposure of the ownership of properties in London, and across the whole of the UK”. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel