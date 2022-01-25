|
25.01.2022 19:22:53
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - A day after reporting strong demand for this month's two-year note auction, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $55 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted above average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.533 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.
Last month, the Treasury sold $57 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.263 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41. The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.
Following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $53 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.
