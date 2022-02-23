23.02.2022 19:05:04

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - After revealing above average demand for this month's two-year note auction on Tuesday, the Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $53 billion worth of five-year notes, which also attracted above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.880 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

The Treasury sold $55 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.533 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

On Thursday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions by revealing the results of this month's auction of $50 billion worth of seven-year notes.

