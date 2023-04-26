26.04.2023 19:19:25

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $43 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.500 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $43 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.665 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted modestly above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

