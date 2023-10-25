|
25.10.2023 19:23:00
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - A day after reporting below average demand for this month's two-year note auction, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $52 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted below average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.899 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.
The Treasury sold $49 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.659 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.
On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $38 billion worth of seven-year notes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.