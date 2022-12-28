28.12.2022 19:07:05

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $43 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted modestly above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.973 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

The Treasury also sold $43 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.974 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

The announcement of the results of the five-year note auction come a day after the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand.

On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen