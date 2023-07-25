25.07.2023 19:14:04

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Well Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that this month's sale of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted well above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.170 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $43 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.019 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert leichter. Asiens Börsen tendieren zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen