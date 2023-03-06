|
06.03.2023 03:19:00
Five years, 100 seconds: Look back at Chinese govt achievements
BEIJING, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:
The Chinese government has made a series of significant achievements while coping with unusual challenges over the past five years.
From 2018 to 2022, China recorded an average annual economic growth rate of 5.2 percent and added more than 12.7 million new urban jobs each year. Not to mention its number of enterprises and individual businesses has tripled from 10 years ago.
The consecutive double-digit growth of R&D expenditure, tax and fee cuts totaling 8.2 trillion yuan, a relatively low level of CPI increase, and poverty alleviation are also evidences of the achievements.
Check this 100-second animation to quickly learn about the achievements made in the past five years in economic growth, innovation, education, social benefits, the fight against poverty, infrastructure upgrade, environmental protection, agriculture, and trade.
Watch the video to find out more.
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
