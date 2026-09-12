Five9 Aktie
WKN DE: A1XFG9 / ISIN: US3383071012
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12.09.2026 05:00:01
Five9 President Andy Dignan Sells 17,767 Shares for $622,400
Andy Dignan, President, sold 17,767 shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) common stock on Aug. 28, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($35.03); post-transaction value based on Aug. 28, 2026, market close ($34.05).
Five9 is a leading global provider of cloud-based contact center software with $1.2 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $2.2 billion. The company operates a highly scalable SaaS platform that enables organizations to manage customer interactions across multiple channels while reducing capital expenditures associated with traditional on-premise solutions. Five9's competitive positioning is reinforced by its comprehensive feature set, multi-channel integration capabilities, and established customer base of 2,910 employees supporting operations across the United States and international markets.
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Nachrichten zu Five9 Inc
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: Five9 stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Five9 öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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