Five9 Says Mike Burkland Returns As CEO After Rowan Trollope Resigns

(RTTNews) - Five9, Inc. (FIVN), a provider of the intelligent cloud contact center software, announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer Rowan Trollope has resigned as CEO and from the Board of Directors and accepted another role as CEO of a privately held pre-IPO company outside of the CCaaS space.

Mike Burkland, long-time Chairman and former CEO of Five9, has been again appointed to the CEO position. This transition will be effective on November 28, 2022.

Burkland returns as CEO following successful treatments after he had earlier resigned as CEO on being diagnosed with cancer in 2017. He had earlier joined Five9 as CEO in 2008.

Burkland had led the company through its IPO in 2014 and scaled Five9 into one of the fastest growing public companies in the CCaaS space.

For the third quarter, Five9 said it currently expects revenue to be approximately $198 million, compared to its original guidance of revenue in the range of $192.5 to $193.5 million.

Five9 also currently expects adjusted income per share to be approximately $0.38, compared to its original guidance of non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.31 to $0.33.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share on revenue of $193.14 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.