Five9 Aktie

Five9 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XFG9 / ISIN: US3383071012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.02.2026 18:50:02

Five9 Stock Down 60% This Past Year, but One Investor Just Lifted Stake With $3.5 Million Buy

On February 12, 2026, Gagnon Advisors, LLC disclosed a buy of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), adding 168,891 shares in an estimated $3.58 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Gagnon Advisors increased its holdings in Five9 by 168,891 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this purchase, based on the period’s average share price, is $3.58 million. At the end of the quarter, the position’s valuation rose by $2.69 million, reflecting both the additional shares and changes in market price.Five9 is a leading provider of cloud software for contact centers, with a global presence and a focus on delivering scalable, multi-channel customer engagement solutions. Its strategy centers on enabling enterprises to modernize customer interactions, driving operational efficiency and digital transformation within client organizations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Five9 Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Five9 Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Five9 Inc 13,90 -0,54% Five9 Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Fernost uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen