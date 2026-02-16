Five9 Aktie
Five9 Stock Down 60% This Past Year, but One Investor Just Lifted Stake With $3.5 Million Buy
On February 12, 2026, Gagnon Advisors, LLC disclosed a buy of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), adding 168,891 shares in an estimated $3.58 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Gagnon Advisors increased its holdings in Five9 by 168,891 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this purchase, based on the period’s average share price, is $3.58 million. At the end of the quarter, the position’s valuation rose by $2.69 million, reflecting both the additional shares and changes in market price.Five9 is a leading provider of cloud software for contact centers, with a global presence and a focus on delivering scalable, multi-channel customer engagement solutions. Its strategy centers on enabling enterprises to modernize customer interactions, driving operational efficiency and digital transformation within client organizations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
