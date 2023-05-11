Fiverr Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), an online marketplace platform, reported earnings on adjusted basis in the first quarter, that beat the Street estimates. It also reported higher revenues for the period.

The company reported a net loss of $4.27 million, or $0.11 loss per share compared to a loss of $16.97 million, or $0.46 loss per share for the same period of last year.

On adjusted basis, it earned $14.64 million or $0.36 per share, an increase from $4.61 million or $0.11 per share for the same period of previous year.

9 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Consensus estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue increased to $87.95 million from $86.68 million for the same period of last year.

The company also initiated its second-quarter guidance. Revenues are expected to be between $88 million and $90 million. This is in line with the Street estimate of $88.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA to be between $12 - $14 million.

Looking forward to the full fiscal of 2023, the company updated its outlook. It increased revenue expectation to be in the range of $355 million-$365 million compared to previous expectations of $350 million-$365 million. The revenue guidance is in line with the Street estimate of $359.57 million. Fiverr also lifted its outlook for adjusted EBITDA to be between $48 million-$56 million from $45 million-$55 million as guided earlier.

On Wednesday, the stock closed at $28.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.