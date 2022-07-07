Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.07.2022 09:39:45

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
07-Jul-2022 / 10:39 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Fix Price announces the update on the Board of Directors

 

7 July 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that Gregor William Mowat, an independent non-executive Director, has resigned as member of the Groups Board of Directors.

 

 

 

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 March 2022, Fix Price operates 5,083 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

 

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations

Elena Mironova

ir@fix-price.com

+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918)

Fix Price Media Relations

Ekaterina Goncharova

elukina@fix-price.ru

+7 967 009 32 70

 

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 173163
EQS News ID: 1392693

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392693&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

