Fix Price becomes Russia's largest seller of stationery in 2021



18-Feb-2022 / 11:00 MSK

Fix Price becomes Russia's largest seller of stationery in 2021 The retail chain's share reaches 10.1% 18 February 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, was ranked first among retailers by retail sales of stationary in 2021. According to Romir Research Holding, the Company's market share in the category reached 10.1%, an increase from 8.5% in the pre-pandemic 2019 and from 9.2% in 2020. According to Fix Price's own data, its sales of stationery in 2021 totalled over RUB 11.7 billion[1], up 45% vs 2019, before the pandemic began, and up 20% vs 2020. RETAILERS BY MARKET SHARE IN STATIONERY Retailer 2019 (share in value terms) 2021 (share in value terms) Traditional retail* 58.3% 55.2% Fix Price 8.5% 10.1% Lenta 3% 4.0% Detsky Mir 2.3% 2.9% Auchan 4.6% 2.9% Leroy Merlin 2.2% 2.5% Wildberries 1.5% 2% Ozon 0.6% 1.6% * Independent retailers and other traditional trade formats: open markets, pavilions, kiosks. Source: Romir, Consumer Scan Panel data The drivers behind stationery sales growth at Fix Price were low prices for high-turnover basic items (notebooks, glue, plasticine, gouache), which enjoyed increased demand as Russian consumers' saving patterns proliferated, and expansion of our brand selection and product lines - as well as new consumer trends ushered in by the pandemic. In 2021, Fix Price offered stationery from a variety of well-known brands popular with consumers, such as Berlingo, BIC, and Erich Krause, which compares to only one brand sold at a time in 2019. A rise in home leisure activities during the pandemic, as well as in remote work and distance learning for school and university students, also gave a big boost to sales of basic supplies (glue, brushes, craft scissors - by 90% in 2021 compared to 2019), notebooks and notepads (by 41%), and arts and craft supplies (by 40%). Inna Kondratieva, Head of Category Management at Fix Price, commented: "Stationery accounts for about 5% of Fix Price's turnover. Our top-selling products traditionally include basic items like notebooks, glue, and plasticine. At Fix Price, consumers get the lowest prices for example, our 12-sheet notebooks cost only RUB 3.6, and great offers as well. This year, notebooks with covers inspired by popular books were a real bestseller. To keep our price leadership in stationery amid rising inflation, we work closely with manufacturers, seeking to provide a balanced product offering and engaging more local suppliers - over the past two years, their share has increased from 51% to 53%, grabbing some space from imported goods." Anastasia Sidorina, Client Service Director at Romir, said: "The pandemic has clearly affected consumer habits and shopping patterns, reshaping people's lifestyle, values, and the role of retail stores in their lives. Offline shopping is now also seen as a recreational activity, which is why consumers increasingly enjoy Fix Price's offering - its attractive prices and wide assortment mix suit a broad range of customer needs." About the research The research is based on data from the Romir Consumer Scan Panel, which covers 40,000 consumers and 15,000 households in Russian cities with a population of at least 10,000, representing the consumer behaviour and buying patterns of the surveyed. Romir is the largest private research holding company, focusing its research on modern people and leveraging advanced methods and the latest technologies. Starting 1987, it specialises in large-scale marketing, cross-media, social, and socio-economic research. Romir is part of MILE Group. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Elena Mironova ir@fix-price.com +7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) Fix Price Media Relations Ekaterina Lukina elukina@fix-price.ru +7 967 009 32 70 [1] Stationary sales in owned and franchised stores in Russia

