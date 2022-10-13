|
13.10.2022 09:00:05
Fix Price contracts PNK group to build a distribution centre in Yekaterinburg
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price contracts PNK group to build a distribution centre in Yekaterinburg
The new warehouse will have an area of 68,000 sqm
13 October 2022 Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has contracted PNK group, a Russian industrial estate developer, to construct a new distribution centre. The new warehouse will take up an area of 68,000 sqm at PNK Park Siberian Tract, a new industrial park in Yekaterinburg.
Once the construction is completed, the DC will become a property of Fix Price and will be launched in Q3 2023, with ca. 1,000 new jobs created. Knight Frank Russia served as the deal consultant.
Apart from the DC in Yekaterinburg, PNK group is currently building a similar warehouse for Fix Price in PNK Park Domodedovo 1, which will start to operate in Q1 2023.
In addition to its own warehouses, Fix Price has leased facilities in the Moscow, Voronezh, Sverdlovsk, Novosibirsk, Leningrad, Krasnodar and Samara regions, as well as in the Republic of Tatarstan.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|194171
|EQS News ID:
|1462617
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
13.10.22
|Fix Price contracts PNK group to build a distribution centre in Yekaterinburg (EQS Group)
|
13.10.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price contracts PNK group to build a distribution centre in Yekaterinburg (Investegate)
|
05.10.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: REGISTRATION OF AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
29.09.22
|Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk (EQS Group)
|
29.09.22
|Fix Price Group PLC : Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk (Investegate)