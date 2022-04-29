|
29.04.2022 14:13:05
Fix Price Group Ltd announces publication of its 2021 Annual Report
|
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd announces publication of its 2021 Annual Report
29 April 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report.
In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The 2021 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at
https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well.
About the Company
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.
As of 31 March 2022, Fix Price operates 5,083 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.
In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.
Contacts
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|158707
|EQS News ID:
|1339991
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)
|1,82
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.