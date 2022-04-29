29.04.2022 14:13:05

Fix Price Group Ltd announces publication of its 2021 Annual Report

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
29-Apr-2022 / 15:13 MSK
29 April 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report.

 

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

The 2021 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well.

 

 

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 March 2022, Fix Price operates 5,083 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

 

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations

Elena Mironova

ir@fix-price.com

+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918)

Fix Price Media Relations

Ekaterina Lukina

elukina@fix-price.ru

+7 967 009 32 70

 

EM

Dmitry Zhadan

zhadan@em-comms.com

+7 916 770 8909

 

Peter Morley

morley@em-comms.com

+43 676 684 5252 

 

Ekaterina Shatalova

shatalova@em-comms.com

+7 915 321 8579

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 158707
EQS News ID: 1339991

 
Nachrichten