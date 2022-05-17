Fix Price Group Ltd. : Fix Price Group announces its incorporation in the Republic of Cyprus and discontinuation of its incorporation under the laws of the British Virgin Islands

Fix Price Group announces its incorporation in the Republic of Cyprus and discontinuation of its incorporation under the laws of the British Virgin Islands

17 May 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces its temporary registration in the Republic of Cyprus under the official company name FIX PRICE GROUP PLC, with registration number HE 434185, and discontinuation of its incorporation under the laws of the British Virgin Islands.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 March 2021, Fix Price operates 5,083 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations Elena Mironova ir@fix-price.com +7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) Fix Price Media Relations Ekaterina Lukina elukina@fix-price.ru +7 967 009 32 70