Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)

Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction



27-Jan-2022 / 14:02 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dmitry Kirsanov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 1) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Global Depositary Receipts ISIN: US33835G2057 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 433.49 25000 d) Aggregated information 10837250.00 Aggregated volume 25000 Price 433.49 e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-26 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

