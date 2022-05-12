|
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction
12-May-2022 / 16:24 MSK
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
179500.00
|
Aggregated volume
|
500
|
Price
|
359.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-05-11
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow Exchange
|
g)
|
Currency
|
RUB - Russian Ruble