19.05.2022 11:16:46

Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
19-May-2022 / 12:16 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group Ltd

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

358.50

500

357.90

500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

358200.00

Aggregated volume

1000

Price

358.20

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble

 

 

 

2.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

363.50

500

365.00

500

360.00

500

368.00

500

370.00

500

360.80

500

363.00

500

362.00

500

366.00

500

d)

Aggregated information

 

1639150.00

 

Aggregated volume

4500

Price

364.256

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-17

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble

 
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 162912
EQS News ID: 1356859

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356859&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

