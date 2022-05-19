Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Anton Maksimenko
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Head of HR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fix Price Group Ltd
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
1.
1)
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Global Depositary Receipts
ISIN: US33835G2057
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
358.50
|
500
|
357.90
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
358200.00
|
Aggregated volume
|
1000
|
Price
|
358.20
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-05-16
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow Exchange
|
g)
|
Currency
|
RUB - Russian Ruble
|
|
|
|
2.
1)
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Global Depositary Receipts
ISIN: US33835G2057
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
363.50
|
500
|
365.00
|
500
|
360.00
|
500
|
368.00
|
500
|
370.00
|
500
|
360.80
|
500
|
363.00
|
500
|
362.00
|
500
|
366.00
|
500
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1639150.00
|
Aggregated volume
|
4500
|
Price
|
364.256
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-05-17
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow Exchange
|
g)
|
Currency
|
RUB - Russian Ruble