Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 18:00:26

Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

16-Jun-2022 / 19:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Amendment to prior notifications

Previous notification (reference 00238012)

erroneously published incorrect information about trading on 15/06/22. The correct

information and different number of disposed GDRs should have been disclosed for 14/06/22

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group Ltd

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

300.90

67

300.60

14

300.40

9

300.30

75

300.00

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

50194.80

Aggregated volume

167

Price

300.568

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-06-14

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 168899
EQS News ID: 1377639

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1377639&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR) 1,82 0,00% Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen