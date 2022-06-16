|
16.06.2022 18:00:26
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|168899
|EQS News ID:
|1377639
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.06.22
|Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Fix Price Group Ltd. : permanent registration in the Republic of Cyprus (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Fix Price Group Ltd. : permanent registration in the Republic of Cyprus (Investegate)
|
15.06.22
|Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction (Investegate)
|
09.06.22
|Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)
|1,82
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.