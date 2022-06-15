|
Fix Price Group Ltd. : permanent registration in the Republic of Cyprus
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group announces its permanent registration in the Republic of Cyprus
15 June 2022 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that it has been permanently registered with the Registrar of Companies of the Republic of Cyprus, according to the Companies Law Cap 113, under the official company name Fix Price Group PLC, with registration number
HE 434185.
About the Company
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.
As of 31 March 2022, Fix Price operates 5,083 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.
In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|168579
|EQS News ID:
|1376617
