28.04.2023 17:19:50
Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report
In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The 2022 Annual Report is available on the Company`s website at
https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well.
