Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report



28-Apr-2023 / 18:19 MSK





28 April 2023 Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the Company or the Group), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its 2022 Annual Report.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2022 Annual Report is available on the Company`s website at

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well.